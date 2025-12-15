Uganda: VP Alupo Hails Soroti University's Maiden Graduation As Historic Milestone

Vice President Jessica Alupo has described the first graduation ceremony of Soroti University as a historic milestone for both the institution and the country, calling on graduates to actively contribute to Uganda's development through innovation, discipline, and service.

Speaking on behalf of President Museveni at the university's maiden graduation ceremony, Alupo cautioned the new graduates against reckless lifestyles, warning that such behaviour could expose them to serious health complications.

"You should avoid drunkenness, smoking, and sexual promiscuity because you risk being predisposed to many diseases and complications," Alupo said.

She encouraged the graduands to maintain healthy lifestyles so they can make meaningful contributions to their families and the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A total of 118 students graduated with degrees and diplomas in various disciplines, including Medicine and Surgery, Nursing Sciences, Electronics Engineering, and Computer Engineering.

The ceremony also featured the commissioning of a Sh14.6 billion anatomy building by the Vice President and the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Calvin Echodu.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to strengthen the university's capacity for medical training and research by providing students with hands-on experience in human anatomy.

The building was completed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade after construction stalled for more than five years following the abandonment of the project by the original contractor, RUP Engineering Ltd.

Soroti University was established by the Government of Uganda in 2015 as the first public university in the Teso sub-region.

Its establishment was approved by Parliament and gazetted on July 16, 2015. The university trains professionals in medicine and allied health sciences, engineering, science teacher education, and other academic fields.

Alupo congratulated the pioneer cohort for successfully completing their studies, noting that they occupy a special place in the university's history.

"You hold a special place as the pioneering graduands of this institution. I commend you for overcoming the many challenges and distractions you encountered during your studies," she said.

She reminded the graduates that the country is eagerly awaiting their contribution in their respective fields and thanked parents and guardians for their unwavering support.

The Vice President also commended the university management, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. John R. Ikoja Odongo, and staff for their patriotic contribution to human resource development.

Alupo emphasized that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) views education as a catalyst for development, likening it to a needle in a gun that activates the bullet.

"This is why the NRM continues to prioritise investment in education, with particular focus on science and technology. I am pleased that Soroti University's curriculum aligns with the national goal of promoting science and innovation," she said.

She noted that scientific and technological advancement drives societal change, enabling communities to better harness natural resources and improve prosperity.

"Uganda still needs more engineers, doctors, nurses, and science teachers. Our natural resources cannot exploit themselves; someone must harness electricity from rivers and mine minerals from the ground," she said.

Alupo urged Africans not to remain spectators in a rapidly changing global landscape marked by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"Europe, America, and Asia are advancing through the use of intelligent machines. Where is Africa's contribution?" she asked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She appealed to parents and educators to guide learners toward careers in science and technology, while advising graduates in the humanities to acquire practical skills and competencies demanded by the job market.

University Chancellor Prof. Francis Omaswa expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his vision and continued support for Soroti University.

"Through your leadership, government has supported infrastructure development, teaching and learning, research, staff remuneration, and sponsorship of the majority of our students," he said.

He also thanked government for the additional wage allocation of Sh13.881 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ikoja Odongo appealed for an increase in the university wage bill from Sh24.649 billion to Sh30.649 billion to facilitate recruitment of additional staff as new academic programmes are introduced in the 2026/2027 academic year.