Uganda: UPDF Plants Over 30,000 Trees in Kigezi Ahead of 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary

The UPDF has embarked on a large-scale environmental conservation and sanitation campaign across the Kigezi sub-region, planting more than 30,000 trees as part of the first phase of civil-military cooperation activities ahead of the 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary slated for February 2026.

The tree-planting drive, led by the Director of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) in the UPDF, Brigadier General Micheal Kibuye, covered the districts of Kisoro, Kabale, Rukiga, Rubanda, Rukungiri and Kanungu.

The exercise targeted key community areas, public institutions and major road corridors, with UPDF soldiers working hand in hand with local residents.

A variety of indigenous, exotic and fruit tree species were planted to promote environmental sustainability while also contributing to improved household nutrition and livelihoods. The initiative reflects the UPDF's commitment to environmental protection as a core component of national and human security.

Brigadier General Justus Rukundo, who headed the UPDF team in Rukungiri District, described the exercise as a central pillar of the Tarehe Sita celebrations.

"This exercise is a symbol of environmental regeneration for a healthier ecosystem, which is a key pillar of our Tarehe Sita activities," Rukundo said, emphasising the army's role beyond traditional security functions.

In Kigezi, the exercise received strong support from community leaders, religious institutions and local government officials.

Representing the Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe; Diocesan Secretary Rev. Canon Baingana Eric Mugyenzi underscored the importance of tree planting in addressing environmental degradation and safeguarding human health.

"Trees are vital for environmental protection and human well-being," Mugyenzi said, pledging to mobilise Christians across the diocese to support and sustain the initiative.

In Rukiga District, trees were planted along the Rukiri Road, as well as at sub-county and district headquarters and in Kamwezi Town Council.

The Head of Operations for CIMIC, Lt Col Richard Nimanya, noted that environmental conservation is inseparable from the UPDF's security mandate.

"Human security involves protecting the environment where the people live. Strategic tree planting along roads helps reduce soil erosion, protects infrastructure and ultimately improves road safety," Nimanya said.

In Rubanda District, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Martin Turyagenda, commended the UPDF for its professionalism and community focus.

"The UPDF is a highly disciplined and battle-tested force," Turyagenda said, thanking the army leadership for prioritising development-oriented and environmental initiatives in the Kigezi region.

Beyond tree planting, the UPDF also participated in a comprehensive sanitation drive, joining residents to clean public spaces such as markets and landing sites.

In addition, the force constructed several aqua privy and VIP toilets in selected public places, including schools and health centres across the sub-region, to improve hygiene and public health.

The environmental and sanitation campaign forms part of a broader series of civil-military cooperation activities being undertaken by the UPDF in Kigezi as a gesture of appreciation to communities that have historically supported the force.

The activities also underscore the UPDF's commitment to sustainable development, environmental security and strong civil-military relations as it marks 45 years since the historic Tarehe Sita milestone.