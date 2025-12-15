Uganda: Over 47,000 Treated During UPDF Medical Camp in Kigezi

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has successfully concluded a comprehensive 12-day medical outreach in the Kigezi sub-region, delivering free healthcare services to more than 47,000 residents across six districts.

The medical camp formed part of activities commemorating the upcoming 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary, scheduled for February next year.

The operation deployed six UPDF medical teams across the districts of Kabale, Rukiga, Kisoro, Rukungiri, Kanungu, and Rubanda. Services were provided through a combination of static clinics at existing health facilities and mobile medical units that reached hard-to-access communities.

The outreach offered a wide range of services, including general outpatient care, dental and eye services, HIV and tuberculosis testing, cervical cancer screening, maternal and child health services, surgical interventions, and vector control activities.

The turnout significantly exceeded initial projections of 35,000 patients, highlighting the high demand for specialised and preventive healthcare services in the region.

"We expected to cover around 35,000 people, but we overshot that number. We have recorded almost 47,000 patients," said Colonel Dr Francis Xavier Bakehena, Head of Public Health in the UPDF and Coordinator of Joint Staff Health Services for the Tarehe Sita activities in Kigezi.

During the camp, a total of 185 surgical procedures were successfully conducted, with hernia repairs being the most common. Other procedures included excision of swellings such as lipomas. In maternal health, UPDF medical teams supported 192 normal deliveries and performed 48 caesarean sections, all of which were reported as successful.

Upper respiratory tract infections, including influenza-like illnesses, were among the most common conditions treated, largely attributed to the region's cold climate. Malaria prevalence was recorded only in North Kigezi districts of Kanungu and Rukungiri, with no cases reported in Kisoro, Rubanda, Kabale, and Rukiga.

Medical teams also observed a high burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly hypertension, affecting both older adults and younger populations.

"High blood pressure is alarmingly common, not only among the elderly but also among younger people. It is a debilitating condition that requires urgent attention," Bakehena said.

Cervical cancer screening revealed an approximately eight per cent positivity rate, which health officials described as concerning but manageable with early detection and intervention.

"This is a preventable and treatable condition. Health services in Kigezi must strengthen screening and awareness, especially among women," Bakehena said, adding that all identified cases received initial treatment and referrals for specialised care.

Beyond curative care, the UPDF conducted extensive vector control measures, fumigating and spraying 335 houses and public facilities, including schools and health centres. Health education campaigns were reinforced through film vans operated with support from the Ministry of Health.

To strengthen local health system capacity, the UPDF will donate 155 mattresses, delivery beds, and mama kits to selected health facilities, with a particular focus on improving maternity wards.

District health officials commended the partnership between the UPDF and civilian health services. Kabale District Health Officer, Gilbert Mateeka, described the surgical services as a major boost to district healthcare delivery and a valuable learning opportunity for local health workers.

"It has been a learning experience for our health workers because they are working with experts from UPDF," Mateeka said, noting that the collaboration also positively influenced community perceptions of the defence forces.

A joint UPDF-District Health Department follow-up mechanism has been established to ensure continuity of care for patients requiring further treatment, particularly post-surgical cases. UPDF medical teams are expected to return around December 29 for follow-up reviews and project handovers.

According to the Head of Medical Logistics for the operation, Lt Col Ezra Amuthaire, logistical support was robust throughout the exercise.

"We have been able to support all areas," he said, crediting UPDF leadership for the timely provision of drugs, medical equipment, transport, and other non-medical support.

UPDF field data indicates that women accounted for approximately 75 per cent of patients treated, with the highest turnout among individuals aged 40 years and above.

Overall, the medical camp recorded attendance of more than 47,000 people. A total of 671 women underwent cervical cancer screening, 351 individuals were screened for tuberculosis, and 3,247 people received HIV testing services.

Maternal health interventions resulted in 192 normal deliveries and 48 caesarean sections. Eye care services reached about 4,000 patients, with 2,565 pairs of spectacles distributed, while dental services were provided to 2,576 patients. In addition, vector control interventions covered 335 locations across the six districts.

As the UPDF medical teams scale down operations, follow-up visits later this month will coincide with reviews of surgical patients and mothers who underwent caesarean sections, as well as the handover of completed engineering projects in the region.

Health officials and community leaders across Kigezi say the impact of the medical camp will extend well beyond its conclusion, improving health outcomes, strengthening local health systems, and reinforcing collaboration between the UPDF and civilian health services.