Uganda: Kampala Flood-Stricken Traders to Present Grievances to Museveni

President Museveni is expected to meet business owners affected by recent floods in Kampala today in a move aimed at assessing their losses and exploring possible compensation measures.

The planned meeting was confirmed by the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, during an engagement with some of the affected traders in Kabuusu. The floods, which followed heavy rainfall, swept through several business arcades in the city, destroying merchandise and leaving traders in deep financial distress.

Speaking to the traders, Hajjat Kabanda urged them to use the opportunity to openly present the challenges they are facing when they meet the President.

"This meeting is important. You should speak out and explain everything you are going through instead of keeping quiet," she said. "Even those currently operating from temporary court premises are still struggling to recover from earlier fire outbreaks."

Traders from several arcades, including Pentagon, Jesco, and Totala, recounted harrowing experiences after floodwaters submerged their businesses, wiping out stock accumulated over many years.

Many said they have spent sleepless nights since the disaster, grappling with uncertainty and fear about how to restart their businesses. However, news of the forthcoming meeting with President Museveni has rekindled hope among the affected traders.

"We lost everything. Our shops were flooded, and all the goods were destroyed," one trader said. "But we now feel encouraged knowing that the President is willing to listen to us."

The Minister advised the traders to form a representative committee that will formally present their grievances and demands to the President. She cautioned against allowing only a few individuals to speak on behalf of all traders, warning that such an approach may fail to capture the magnitude of the losses and the diverse challenges faced.

"The committee must truly represent everyone affected," Hajjat Kabanda emphasized. "This is not about individual interests, but about ensuring that all traders who suffered are heard."

During the Kabuusu meeting, several traders broke down as they shared their personal struggles, describing extreme financial hardship following the destruction of their businesses by both fires and floods.

They said many are burdened with unpaid loans, school fees for their children, and daily household expenses, with no remaining source of income. Some added that their predicament has exposed them to ridicule and stigma within their communities.

"We have children to look after and debts to clear, but we have nothing left," another trader lamented.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, the planned engagement with President Museveni has brought renewed optimism to the traders, who are hopeful that government intervention will provide relief and help them rebuild their livelihoods.

The meeting is expected to focus on compensation, disaster response, and longer-term measures to protect businesses in Kampala from recurring floods and other disasters.