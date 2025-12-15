Namibia: Health Ministry and German Institute Strengthen Response to Mpox and CCHF

The Ministry of Health and Social Services in partnership with Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) hosted a training session for health workers across the country to strengthen the response to mpox and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

The training, which took place in Windhoek last week, focused on improving early detection, effective case management and overall preparedness in the wake of the recent infectious outbreaks.

Namibia declared its first mpox outbreak on 18 October, with two laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case recorded in Swakopmund this month.

A fatal case of CCHF was recorded on 22 November, with eight recorded over the past decade.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The initiative, jointly funded by the Namibian and the German health ministries through the Global Health Protection Programme and with support from Stakob, Germany's network of centres for high-consequence infectious diseases, saw medical officers and registered nurses from central and regional hospitals attend.

Mpox case management deputy lead Martha Josef says sharing expertise is important in effectively responding to disease outbreaks.

"The training of trainers' approach helps transfer key response skills and empowers healthcare workers across all regions," she says.

RKI public health expert Christian Winter says health staff were equipped with the skills to assess symptoms early and contain potential spread, adding that collaboration is key in reacting 'swiftly' and 'decisively' to outbreaks.

"I am confident that the Namibian public health system will become more resilient through these efforts," she says.

The training forms part of an agreement signed in 2020 between RKI and the health ministry to strengthen outbreak preparedness.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.