Rwanda: Experts Urge Universities to Prepare Students to Solve African Problems

Experts have called on African universities to deliberately prepare students to understand the continent's political, governance, and development realities, arguing that Africa's challenges can only be sustainably addressed by Africans themselves.

The call was made on Sunday, October 14, during a Pan-African Leadership workshop organised by the Pan-African Movement (PAM) Rwanda Chapter in partnership with the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) and the Association of Rwandan Journalists (ARJ), which brought together about 100 university students from institutions across Rwanda.

Speaking at the workshop, Ismael Buchanan, a senior lecturer in political science and international relations at the University of Rwanda said universities must move beyond theory and equip students with practical knowledge that reflects Africa's diversity.

"We are not here to lecture you. We are sharing experiences and asking for your input," Buchana said, adding that the workshop was aimed at training lecturers to allow them to adapt them to different national and institutional contexts.

He said one of the core training modules focuses on politics, governance and regional integration, with the aim of producing graduates who understand both their local realities and broader continental dynamics.

"You cannot talk about Africa without starting from somewhere," Buchanan said. "We use Rwanda as an entry point, but the goal is to help students think from the local to the regional and continental levels."

Buchanan challenged students to critically examine concepts such as democracy, governance and political ideology within African contexts, noting that leadership systems and political traditions vary across the continent.

"How Rwanda is governed may be different from Cameroon or Morocco, and that diversity is not a weakness," he said. "Students need to understand why systems differ and how they function in different societies."

The discussions also explored regional integration and Pan-Africanism, with examples drawn from the East African Community and other emerging regional blocs.

Eugene Mazimpaka, a University of Rwanda lecturer in immunology, said the initiative aims to trigger an intellectual shift among young Africans through education.

"The first liberation we are seeking is intellectual," Mazimpaka said. "Africans must understand who they are, where they come from and where they are going if they are to solve their own problems."

He said the programme prioritises training teachers, who will then pass Pan-African values and problem-solving skills to students from an early age.

"When we talk about education, we are not only referring to science or technology," he said. "We are talking about transforming mindsets and behaviours so that Africans can find solutions that work for them."

Epimaque Twagirimana, Deputy Director of the Pan-African Movement, said the training is designed to nurture transformative leadership capable of driving Africa's long-term development.

"Although Africa is said to be independent, we are still struggling to achieve genuine independence," Twagirimana said. "This requires leaders who understand Africa's realities and are committed to building the continent."

He added that the initiative is particularly important for international students studying in Rwanda, many of whom will return to their home countries after graduation.

"We ask ourselves what these students take back beyond academic knowledge," he said. "Do they have the mindset and leadership skills needed to contribute to the Africa we want?"

Students who attended the workshop said the discussions strengthened their sense of African identity and responsibility.

Elisa Rwagasana, a fourth-year Information Technology student at the University of Rwanda, said the training encouraged students to think beyond national borders.

"It strengthens the spirit of loving Africa," she said. "Wherever you are, you remain connected and committed to Africa's development."

For Lama Hashim, a Sudanese student at the University of Rwanda, the conversations carried personal significance given the ongoing conflict in her home country.

"Some youth in Sudan cannot study because of war," she said. "Those of us who have the opportunity must learn and then go back to help empower our communities."

Organisers said the workshop aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which promotes African-led solutions to development challenges, and forms part of PAM Rwanda's leadership development initiatives implemented since 2022.

They said the programme aims to empower student leaders with Pan-African perspectives and prepare them to act as agents of positive change in their institutions and communities.