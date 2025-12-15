Uganda: UBC Journalist DJ Jones Hospitalised After Crash On Moroto-Nabilatuk Road

A Uganda Broadcasting Corporation journalist and radio presenter, Jehoshaphat Jones Opong, has been critically injured following a road accident along the Moroto-Nabilatuk road, a few kilometres after Lolachat trading centre.

Opong, widely known in the media industry as DJ Jones, was travelling from Moroto to Namalu Sub-county in Nakapiripirit District to attend the burial of businessman Cornelius Lorika Kodet when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle lost a tyre before hitting a culvert and overturning. Peter Nangiro, who witnessed the crash, said Opong lost consciousness immediately after the impact.

"The car hit a culvert and overturned. After the accident, Opong became unconscious," Nangiro said.

Good Samaritans rushed the injured journalist to Tokora Health Center IV, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital for further management.

The in-charge of Tokora Health Center IV, Dr. Philip Lotee, said preliminary medical examinations indicated serious injuries.

"The initial assessment shows that Opong sustained a neck trauma and chest injuries," Dr. Lotee said.

Opong is known for his versatility in the media sector, serving as a sports commentator, news reporter, radio presenter, master of ceremonies, and disc jockey.

The accident occurred barely a day after he participated in a Media Challenge Initiative training that brought together journalists from across the Karamoja sub-region.

His wife, Asha Leah Apolot, described the incident as frightening and emotional.

"I put my husband in the hands of God who heals everyone, and I pray for his fastest recovery," Apolot said. "It was so scary because when I called his phone, someone else picked it and told me that my husband had been involved in a terrible accident."

Police investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.