Congo-Kinshasa: Statement By Unicef On Children Displaced By Escalating Violence in Eastern DRC

Kinshasa/Bujumbura/New York — "UNICEF is deeply alarmed by the rapid escalation of hostilities in South Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has forced hundreds of thousands of children and families to flee for safety, both within DRC and across borders into Burundi and Rwanda.

"UNICEF calls on all parties to protect children and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"Since 1 December, intense fighting has displaced more than 500,000 people, including over 100,000 children inside South Kivu alone. With violence spreading, displacement is expected to rise further. UNICEF is gravely concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the large number of children fleeing and seeking refuge.

"Hundreds of people have been killed since 2 December. Grave violations against children have also been reported, including the killing of 4 students, injuries to 6 students, and attacks on at least 7 schools with classrooms damaged or destroyed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As families flee under fire, children face acute protection risks including family separation, exposure to violence, exploitation, gender-based violence, and psychosocial distress.

"Many people fleeing the violence have crossed into Burundi, with reports of over 50,000 new arrivals between 6 and 11 December alone, nearly half of them children. The numbers are predicted to be much higher as authorities continue to identify those displaced. Many have injuries sustained in the conflict, are unaccompanied and separated children, or are women at heightened risk.

"UNICEF is working with national authorities and partners in both DRC and Burundi to mobilize an urgent, child-focused, humanitarian response while also closely coordinating with other UN agencies and partners to ensure rapid assessments and scale-up of assistance as soon as security conditions permit.

"Children must never pay the price of conflict. UNICEF stands ready to support every child affected by this escalating crisis."