Somalia's President Urges Mogadishu Residents to Participate in Local Council Elections

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called on residents of Mogadishu to actively participate in the upcoming Banadir local council elections, urging them to cast their votes and choose representatives who will shape their future.

Speaking on Saturday, the President described the elections as historic, marking the first time in nearly 57 years that Somali citizens are directly electing their local leaders. He emphasized that voting is the most powerful tool for selecting capable leaders and rejecting those unqualified.

"You choose who will govern you, and you leave the one who is not worthy," President Mohamud said, urging voters to base their decisions on candidates' ability, knowledge, skills, and social responsibility rather than appointments or coercion.

He warned that candidates would make many promises during the campaign and stressed that elected officials must be held accountable once in office. President Mohamud also highlighted that the government has taken initial steps to ensure one-person, one-vote elections.

The President personally received his voter card on Saturday and urged Mogadishu residents to collect theirs, noting that district-level decisions directly impact daily life, security, and public services.

According to the National Electoral and Boundaries Commission, nearly 200,000 voters have received their cards, out of almost one million registered for the Banadir local council elections scheduled for 25 December 2025.