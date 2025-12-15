South Africa: Traffic Officers Adopt a Zero-Tolerance Stance Towards Bribery

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the arrest of eight motorists for allegedly attempting to bribe officers since the start of the festive season.

In a statement on Saturday, the RTMC said it is encouraged to witness the courage shown by traffic officers to deal with bribery and corruption.

"This is a new and refreshing attitude which shows a determination by traffic officers have adopted a zero tolerance to clean up their image and enforce the law without favour.

"The RTMC is pleased with the no-nonsense attitude displayed by the officers and is hoped that it will lead to a reduction in road crashes and fatalities."

Two of arrests were made in the Western Cape, three in the Eastern Cape and three in Gauteng since 1 December 2025.