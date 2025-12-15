South Africa: Traffic Officers Adopt a Zero-Tolerance Stance Towards Bribery

14 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the arrest of eight motorists for allegedly attempting to bribe officers since the start of the festive season.

In a statement on Saturday, the RTMC said it is encouraged to witness the courage shown by traffic officers to deal with bribery and corruption.

"This is a new and refreshing attitude which shows a determination by traffic officers have adopted a zero tolerance to clean up their image and enforce the law without favour.

"The RTMC is pleased with the no-nonsense attitude displayed by the officers and is hoped that it will lead to a reduction in road crashes and fatalities."

Two of arrests were made in the Western Cape, three in the Eastern Cape and three in Gauteng since 1 December 2025.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.