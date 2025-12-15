Africa: EU Expected to Resume Funding Somalia AU Mission in Early 2026

14 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Brussels — The European Union is expected to formally announce funding for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in early 2026, after a two-year pause in direct financial support, according to documents and diplomatic sources linked to the United Nations and the African Union.

An EU spokesperson told The EastAfrican that Brussels remains committed to maintaining support for the Somalia mission, but said details of the funding package -- including the amount, duration and disbursement mechanism -- would only be disclosed once all 27 EU member states reach agreement.

"We are committed to ensuring continuity of the European Union's support. The exact modalities of the support will be announced once the support package is finalised," the spokesperson said.

Documents circulated within the UN Security Council indicate the anticipated announcement in early 2026, a move widely viewed as a signal that the EU could reclaim its former role as the main financial backer of the African Union mission in Somalia.

AUSSOM has come under growing financial strain after the EU provided no direct funding for the mission's 2025 operations. The situation was compounded by earlier US opposition to implementing a UN-assessed contributions funding model outlined in Security Council Resolution 2719.

Adopted in 2023, the resolution aimed to cover 75 percent of AUSSOM's estimated five-year budget of $832.5 million, establishing a predictable and sustainable financing framework. Delays in implementing the mechanism, however, have left the mission reliant on limited voluntary contributions that fall short of operational needs.

