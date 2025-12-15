South Africa: Call for Caution As Road Accidents Claim 12 Lives

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reiterated a call for motorists to exercise caution on the roads this festive season after 12 people died in two separate accidents this weekend.

On Saturday, seven people, including a baby, died when an SUV and a light delivery vehicle collided head-on on the N12 between Kimberly and Warrenton in the Northern Cape.

Both vehicles caught alight.

Five other people died on the N12 in Fochville, Gauteng, when two vehicles were also involved in a head-on collision. Three people died on the scene, while two others died later in the hospital.

The exact causes of these crashes are not yet known. The RTMC crash investigation unit is working with the police to probe factors that may have contributed to these fatal crashes.

"Motorists are further advised to take regular rest stops when travelling on long-distance trips. They must also reduce speed and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol," RTMC said.