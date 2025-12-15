South Africa: Bodies Recovered After Deadly Building Collapse in Verulam

14 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Palesa Matlala
  • Four bodies have been recovered but bad weather has delayed efforts to reach the fifth victim trapped under the rubble.
  • A full investigation has been launched, with a report on the cause of the collapse expected next week.

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from the rubble. The fifth victim has been located, but search teams have not yet been able to reach the body due to heavy rain and unsafe conditions.

Authorities confirmed that rescue efforts would continue once the weather improves. "The body of a fifth individual has been located; however, recovery efforts were suspended due to inclement weather conditions," said officials.

The search began shortly before midday on Friday after Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received an emergency call. Their officers called in specialised teams from across KwaZulu-Natal, leading to a large coordinated operation.

On Saturday, eThekwini Mayor Councillor Cyril Xaba visited the site to support the affected families and emergency workers. He announced that a multidisciplinary technical team had been appointed to investigate the cause of the collapse and would release a preliminary report next week.

"We urge the public not to speculate about the cause of the incident and to allow the technical team the necessary space to conduct its work," said Xaba.

He was joined by Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer and MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The government has promised continued support to the affected families throughout the recovery process and beyond.

Experts have warned that rapid urbanisation, poor planning and climate change are making disasters like this more common in KwaZulu-Natal. Damaged infrastructure, including Durban's port, has also exposed how vulnerable the province is to extreme weather and environmental risks.

