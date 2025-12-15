Sudan: Completion of Finance Bill Imminent in Line With International Standards - Finance Ministry Undersecretary

14 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 14-12-2025 (SUNA) - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Abdullah Ibrahim, announced that the Public Finance Bill is in its final stages and approaching completion. The bill has fulfilled all preparation requirements according to the public finance reform roadmap agreed with the World Bank mission since 2021, ensuring alignment with internationally recognized standards.

In a press briefing at the ministry today, Ibrahim stated that the bill was reviewed and consulted on with national experts experienced in public finance, as well as with specialists from the Middle East Technical Assistance Center (METAC) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The bill incorporates the IMF's feedback throughout its preparation.

He commended the team responsible for preparing the bill--including Ministry of Finance staff, relevant authorities, and national experts--describing their work as unprecedented and reflective of the competence and capabilities of Sudanese personnel in addressing public finance challenges and reform requirements.

