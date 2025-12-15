Kenya: Molo MP Hails Kenya-U.S. Health Pact, Dismisses Claims of Data Sharing

Nairobi — Molo MP Kimani Kuria has praised President William Ruto for signing a multibillion-shilling health agreement with the United States government, saying the deal will significantly strengthen Kenya's health sector, which has faced persistent challenges.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Molo Stadium, Kuria urged the opposition to exercise objectivity when criticising the government and to refrain from what he described as misleading and cheap propaganda.

"Kenya has signed a historic five-year health agreement with the United States, the first such pact since the US overhauled its foreign aid programme under the Donald Trump administration. This is a major milestone for our country's health sector," Kuria said.

The $2.5 billion (Sh2.5 trillion) deal is aimed at combating infectious diseases in Kenya, with similar agreements expected to be extended to other African countries in line with broader US foreign policy goals.

While the government-to-government agreement seeks to enhance transparency and accountability, it has also sparked concerns that it could grant the US access to sensitive health data, including patient information.

Kuria dismissed such claims, terming them baseless propaganda. He warned that legal challenges and misinformation surrounding the deal could derail progress in the health sector.

"As leaders, we must avoid deceiving Kenyans for political gain. No health data was shared with the US government. This is purely a health partnership meant to strengthen our health sector," he said.

He added that leaders, whether in government or opposition, should remain objective when addressing national issues. "I will always defend what is meant for the betterment of the nation," Kuria said.

On development, the legislator said residents of Molo, Kuresoi North, Kuresoi South and neighbouring sub-counties will soon access land registry services in Molo, a move aimed at addressing the high number of residents without title deeds.

"I fought hard to ensure Molo Sub-county gets a land registry office. Previously, residents had to travel to Nakuru and spend more than Sh1,000 to access these services, leaving many without title deeds," he said.

Kuria noted that the lack of title deeds has prevented many residents from securing loans or investing freely due to fear of land dispossession.

"Our people could not secure loans or invest in their land because they lacked title deeds. That is why I pushed to ensure more than 60 per cent of Molo residents without titles can now obtain them," he said.

He further revealed that by next year, Molo town will host a fully-fledged government services complex, with most services available under one roof. This will be anchored by the Molo Huduma Centre, which is 95 per cent complete and ready for commissioning.

Molo Deputy County Commissioner Jackson Olechtuta echoed Kuria's sentiments, saying land-related disputes have been the leading cause of conflict in the area.

"Most conflicts we handle are land-related. The establishment of a land registry and Huduma Centre in Molo will play a vital role in promoting peace and harmony. For that, I commend Hon Kuria," Olechtuta said.