South Africa: Western Cape Urges Compliance With Water Restrictions - South African News Briefs - December 15, 2025

Western Cape Govt Urges Compliance With Water Restrictions

The Western Cape government has imposed water restrictions across the province to curb potential shortages during the hot, dry summer months, reports EWN. S everal towns identified as high risk for water insecurity. Provincial authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with level six restrictions implemented in Dysselsdorp and De Rust in the Klein Karoo, while level four restrictions apply to Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Kurland Village, Nature's Valley, Witsand, Calitzdorp, Van Wyksdorp, Ladismith and Zoar. Several other towns across the province face level one to level three restrictions, while Cape Town has been left unaffected. MEC Anton Bredell has urged residents and visitors to familiarise themselves with and strictly adhere to the restrictions.

Western Cape Sounds Alarm Over Rising Festive Season Road Deaths

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Western Cape Department of Mobility has expressed concern over the rising number of road crashes and fatalities linked to negligent and reckless driving, reports SABC News. Minister Isaac Sileku has said that 37 people have died in 28 crashes over the past two weeks as traffic volumes increase during the festive season. Authorities have intensified high-visibility patrols and roadblocks across the province. Sileku has urged motorists to act responsibly, stressing that the deaths represent families forever changed and lives lost that could have been saved through safer driving choices.

Zuikerbosch System Slowly Restored After Outage

Johannesburg Water has urged residents in affected parts of the city to be patient as water supply from the Zuikerbosch system is gradually restored following a 48-hour outage, reports EWN. The outage is part of planned maintenance by bulk supplier Rand Water, which will take place in three phases until 8 January. The first phase took place from 13 to 15 December, with the second scheduled for 19 to 21 December and the final phase from 6 to 8 January. Managing director Ntshavheni Mukwevho warned that residents should expect low water pressure, intermittent supply and, in high-lying areas, possible full outages and slower restoration. Areas such as Lenasia, Randburg and parts of Johannesburg have already been affected, while the next phase will impact sections of the Eikenhof system, including Power Park, Doornkop, Zondie, Braamfischer and Lenasia. Water tankers will be deployed to support communities during the maintenance period.

More South African news