Eritrea: UN Urges Ethiopia, Eritrea to Commit to Algiers Agreement Amidst Renewed Tensions

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, has called on Ethiopia and Eritrea to recommit to the terms of the Algiers Agreement as the two countries commemorate the 25th anniversary of the peace accord that ended a brutal conflict between them at the turn of the millennium.

"Today marks the 25th anniversary of the Algiers Agreement, a landmark peace treaty that formally ended the border conflict between Eritrea and Ethiopia and established a crucial framework for peaceful relations between the two nations. With the support of the international community, the Agreement created mechanisms for demarcating the common border and reaffirmed the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity for both nations. At this important milestone, the Secretary-General reiterates the steadfast support of the United Nations for the Algiers Agreement,' reads a statement issued Friday.

The Secretary-General also recalled that seven years ago, the leaders of both countries renewed their commitment to peace through a joint declaration.

"At a time of renewed tensions, the Secretary-General urges Eritrea and Ethiopia to recommit to the vision of lasting peace and the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity embodied in the Algiers Agreement and strengthen efforts to build good neighborly relations. He calls upon both countries to continue working with regional and international partners to advance development cooperation for the benefit of all," reads the statement.

Shortly after Abiy Ahmed assumed the premiership in 2018, Addis Ababa and Asmara moved towards reconciliation and signed a number of agreements that signaled an end to two decades of hostilities under the EPRDF regime.

Eritrea also played a major role in the two-year northern conflict, with PM Abiy since having publicly acknowledged Asmara's military presence in Tigray.

However, relations between the two countries turned thorny following the signing of another peace accord bearing the name of an African capital. In the three years since the Pretoria Agreement was signed, tensions between Addis Ababa and Asmara have escalated at a steady pace.

Last year, Eritrea formed an alliance with Egypt and Somalia in a bid to rebuff Ethiopia's efforts to secure access to a port on the Red Sea. The tensions have been on full display in addresses before the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council several times over the past year.

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of illegally occupying its territory along the border, while Asmara claims its military personnel have only taken over the disputed areas addressed in the controversial Algiers Agreement of December 2000.