Tanzania Icon of Peace - UN

New York — UNITED Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has reaffirmed Tanzania's long-standing reputation as a beacon of peace and social cohesion, describing the country as "a reference point for peace in Africa and the world," even during periods of political testing.

He noted that Tanzania's status as an icon of peace was put to the test during the General Election held on October 29, 2025, but commended the nation's resilience in safeguarding unity, stability and social harmony despite the challenges experienced during that period.

Mr Guterres made the remarks when he received a delegation from Tanzania at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The delegation, led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Kombo, delivered a message from President Samia Suluhu Hassan to the UN Secretary-General.

The UN Secretary-General further expressed the United Nations' strong interest in seeing Tanzania continue to remain united and serve as a positive example to the region and the world.

He underscored the importance of a meaningful, inclusive national dialogue to address the root causes of the violent incidents witnessed during the elections and to establish measures aimed at preventing similar occurrences in the future.

Mr Guterres also reaffirmed the United Nations' full support to Tanzania's ongoing efforts, including support during and after the completion of the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry established in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Early in November this year, President Samia established an independent Commission of Inquiry following incidents of unrest that occurred during and after the General Elections on October 29, this year.

The commission has begun collecting evidence through public hearings from victims affected during and after the October 2025 General Election.

During an open session held on Saturday in Dar es Salaam, the Commission heard testimonies from individuals who were injured or lost family members in the violence that erupted during and in the aftermath of the polls.

The hearings mark a shift from earlier closed door sessions, during which the Commission met with various individuals and stakeholders as part of its evidence-gathering process.