South Africa: R34.2m Boost to Western Cape Social Budget Redirects Funds to Elderly and Youth

The Western Cape Department of Social Development has received an extra R34.2-million in its adjustment budget, redirecting funds to the care of older people, targeted support for young people and digital systems for social workers.

Western Cape Minister of Social Development Jaco Londt tabled the department's 2025/26 adjustment budget in the provincial parliament on 11 December, offering a mid-year snapshot of where spending priorities have changed.

The adjustment adds R34.2-million to the department's budget, increasing its adjusted allocation to just shy of R2.8-billion. The bulk of the new money is for strengthening programmes already under strain, particularly services for older people, frontline social workers and mental health interventions for youth.

This comes after the National Treasury's R26.6-billion increase to the national Department of Social Development (DSD) budget in November's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

The adjustment budget was tabled as provinces face mounting pressure from national transfers that are not keeping pace with demand. In her March budget speech, the provincial finance minister, Deidré Baartman, told the legislature that the funding framework was falling behind service needs in a turbulent global and domestic environment, calling on the province to "step up in this defining moment and deliver for all our residents".

Londt echoed that tone in his own adjustment budget address. "This year's budget looks significantly different from last year's. It reflects a department that continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation despite years of navigating...