Africa: All of Africa Today - December 15, 2025

U.S. Ends Temporary Legal Status for Ethiopians

The United States ended Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Ethiopian nationals. The government ordered affected individuals to leave within 60 days or face arrest and deportation. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that conditions in Ethiopia "no longer pose a serious threat" to returning nationals despite ongoing violence in parts of the country. The decision affects about 5,000 people who had fled armed conflict, and is part of a broader effort under President Donald Trump to revoke legal protections for more than one million migrants from several countries. The decision comes despite the State Department's own travel advisory for Ethiopia, which urges Americans to "reconsider" travel to the country due to "sporadic violent conflict, civil unrest, crime, communications disruptions, terrorism and kidnapping". The termination is set to take effect in early February 2026. The administration has offered what it calls a "complimentary plane ticket" and "$1,000 exit bonus" to those who depart voluntarily using a mobile app to report their departure.

Flash Floods Kill 21 in Morocco's Coastal Town

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Flash floods caused by torrential rains killed at least 21 people in Morocco's coastal town of Safi, with around 32 others injured. Heavy rain swept through the city, flooding dozens of homes and businesses, destroying cars, and cutting off road access. At least 70 properties in Safi's old city were affected. The water levels decreased as rescue personnel continued a search for other possible casualties. Morocco is witnessing heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas Mountains after seven consecutive years of a severe drought left some of the nation's major reservoirs parched.

Renewed Tensions in Horn of Africa as Eritrea Quits Regional Bloc

Eritrea withdrew from the East African regional bloc IGAD, accusing the organisation of "becoming a tool against" countries like it. Eritrea's foreign ministry said IGAD had strayed from its founding principles and failed to contribute to regional stability. The decision came amid escalating tensions and a war of words with neighbouring Ethiopia, fuelling fears of renewed conflict between the two countries. Eritrea's foreign ministry said IGAD no longer offered any strategic benefit and had forfeited its mandate. IGAD responded that Eritrea had failed to meaningfully engage in meetings or reform efforts since rejoining the bloc in 2023. The withdrawal followed longstanding accusations by Asmara that IGAD sided with Ethiopia in regional disputes, against a backdrop of disputes over Red Sea access, questions around Eritrean sovereignty, and a history of conflict that has repeatedly destabilised the Horn of Africa.

Drone Attack Kills Six Bangladeshi UN Peacekeepers in Sudan

Six Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers were killed and eight others wounded in a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan. The drone strike hit a logistics camp of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike as "unjustifiable," warning it could constitute a war crime. Sudan's government and military blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), though the RSF denied involvement. Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and called for emergency support, while the Bangladesh Army reported the area remained unstable with ongoing clashes and rescue efforts underway. The attack occurred amid Sudan's ongoing civil war between the military and RSF militias, which has caused tens of thousands of deaths, millions displaced, and severe humanitarian crises, with international attempts to end the conflict so far unsuccessful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UN Security Council Extends Sanctions Panel Mandate on Somalia's Al-Shabaab

The UN Security Council unanimously renewed the mandate of the panel monitoring sanctions on Somalia-based Al-Shabaab. The council extended key enforcement measures until November 30, 2026. All 15 members backed the resolution, which continued authorisation for naval inspections to enforce the arms embargo on Somalia, maintained the ban on charcoal exports and controls on improvised explosive devices, while other sanctions such as travel bans, asset freezes, and general arms embargoes remained open-ended. The UK, which led negotiations, said the decision strengthened efforts to restrict the group's access to weapons, disrupt its financing and support Somalia's security capacity. The renewal came as Somali forces, supported by international partners, intensified air operations against Al-Shabaab and ISIS, with the government reporting hundreds of militants killed in recent strikes.