Namibia: High Court Judge Wants Cannabis Legalisation Issues Trimmed

Lawyers involved in a High Court case about an attempt to have the possession of cannabis legalised in Namibia have been asked to consider limiting the issues on which the court will be asked to make a decision after the matter has been heard.

Judge Claudia Claasen asked lawyers involved in the case in the Windhoek High Court yesterday to reconsider a proposed pretrial order in which a long list of issues to be decided by the court are recorded.

Claasen questioned whether the issues in dispute in respect of a special plea filed in the matter have been set out precisely in the proposed order, and suggested that the parties in the case should return to court with a leaner proposal for the hearing of the special plea.

The proposed pretrial order filed at the court lists 78 issues of fact and 31 legal issues to be decided by the court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Claasen postponed the matter to 22 January, for another status hearing to take place then.

The president of the organisation, Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN), Brian Jaftha, and GUN secretary general Borro Ndungula want the High Court to declare the prohibition of the possession and use of cannabis by adults in Namibia as unconstitutional.

Jaftha, who is the president of the Rastafari United Front, representing Rastafarians in Namibia, as well, and Ndungula are also asking the court to order that all mentions of cannabis should be removed from the Abuse of Dependence-Producing Substances and Rehabilitation Centres Act of 1971, in which the possession of cannabis is criminalised.

In a claim filed at the court in August 2021, Jaftha and Ndungula say the prohibition of the possession of cannabis in Namibia "owes its existence to outdated, unfounded and false convictions on the harmfulness and dependence-producing effects of cannabis, motivated in part by a now defunct racist political agenda against the Rastafari religion and customs".

They also say the prohibition of cannabis does not prevent harm that is claimed to arise from the use of cannabis, "but instead the prohibition inflicts unnecessary harms upon society through the criminal prosecution of the personal use of the harmless and medically beneficial herbal substance".

Jaftha and Ndungula further claim: "The prohibition of cannabis cannot be scientifically, morally or rationally justified as a legitimate and necessary limitation of rights."

The outlawing of cannabis "further has no rational basis for regarding cannabis as a dependence-producing substance in any way comparable with truly dependence-producing substances such as nicotine, alcohol, opiates and other substances", Jaftha and Ndungula claim as well.

According to the two plaintiffs, the prohibition of cannabis is an unjustifiable infringement of their constitutional rights to equality, freedom from discrimination and fair trial, and also their right to practise their culture and religion as Rastafarians.

Jaftha and Ndungula are suing Namibia's prosecutor general, the inspector general of the Namibian Police, the minister of justice, the minister of health and social services, and the government as defendants in their constitutional challenge.

In a plea filed at the court, the defendants say the minister of justice has given approval to the Law Reform and Development Commission (LRDC) to undertake a review of the laws concerning the possession and use of cannabis in Namibia.

Since the LRDC is reviewing Namibia's laws concerning cannabis, the claim filed by Jaftha and Ndungula is "premature and such an action or claim is not ripe for judicial adjudication at this stage", it is stated in the defendants' plea.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the plea, the defendants also say: "The task of determining in what manner cannabis may be used and possessed and for what purposes, is primarily a task for the legislature and it should be the legislature that should undertake that task and not the court."

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.