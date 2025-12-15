Namibia: MVA Fund Warns Motorists to Be Vigilant As Heavy Rains Increase Accident Risk

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund is urging motorists to exercise caution on the roads as heavy rains continue to fall across the country, increasing the risk of accidents and dangerous driving conditions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, MVA spokesperson John Haufiku says the rainy season is now officially in full swing, reminding road users that wet and slippery surfaces, reduced visibility and waterlogged areas pose serious hazards.

The MVA Fund particularly warns drivers against attempting to cross rivers or streams with flowing water, a growing concern during periods of heavy rainfall.

"Attempting to drive through moving water is highly dangerous, as strong currents can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, lead to engine breakdowns, or even sweep vehicles away," he says.

Motorists are encouraged to turn back and choose alternative routes rather than risk crossing water, even when it appears shallow.

Haufiku also advises drivers to reduce speed on wet roads, maintain a safe following distance, use headlights in low visibility conditions and avoid distractions. Sudden braking, hard acceleration and sharp steering should be avoided to prevent skidding.

Drivers are further urged to ensure their tyres have sufficient tread and that windscreen wipers are functioning properly to maintain visibility.

"All drivers are strongly encouraged to put safety first, steer clear of unnecessary dangers and avoid underestimating the strength of moving water. Exercising caution can save lives," Haufiku says.

In the event of a crash, road users can contact the MVA Fund's toll-free accident response number 9682 for emergency assistance.

