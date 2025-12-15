Uganda: Museveni Urges Christians, Clergy to Fight Household Poverty

President Museveni has challenged Christians and clergy across the country to actively partner with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government in the fight against household poverty by embracing income-generating activities alongside their spiritual callings.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Vice President, Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, during the consecration and installation ceremony of the fourth Bishop of Busoga Diocese, President Museveni called on Christians to emulate Jesus Christ, who, in addition to His pastoral mission, practised carpentry as a trade.

The President emphasised that every Christian should have an "Omwooga"--an area of specialisation or economic activity that generates income and contributes to household transformation.

"Christians should have areas of specialisation. Even our Lord Jesus Christ was a carpenter, working alongside His earthly father, Joseph. That was His Omwooga(enterprises)," the President said.

"Similarly, the Apostle Paul made tents to support his missionary journeys. This shows us that faith and productive work must go hand in hand."

President Museveni noted that Uganda continues to face a major economic challenge, with about 43 percent of households still operating outside the money economy. These households, he said, largely depend on subsistence activities that provide food but little or no income.

"How can a family buy medicine for their children, pay school fees or afford decent clothing when they have no money?" Museveni asked. "We must transition our people from a subsistence economy to a money economy."

The President urged Christian faithful to acquire practical skills, engage in productive enterprises and fully utilise opportunities created by the government.

He highlighted that the NRM administration has laid critical foundations for economic growth, including improved road infrastructure, expanded electricity supply, peace and security, and Uganda's integration into regional, continental and international markets.

"These advantages must be translated into jobs and wealth at the household level for development to be meaningful," he said, stressing that economic transformation begins at the family level.

President Museveni also congratulated Rev. Canon Prof. Grace Lubaale upon his consecration and enthronement as the fourth Bishop of Busoga Diocese, praising the Church for its continued role in providing spiritual guidance and supporting national development.

Bishop Lubaale was installed on Sunday at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe during a colourful ceremony attended by members of the House of Bishops, clergy, religious leaders from different denominations, as well as political and cultural leaders.