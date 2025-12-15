Kenya: Wetangula Concerned Over Rising Road Carnage As Festive Travel Begin

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for heightened responsibility among road users over the escalating number of fatal road accidents across the country.

In a statement on his social media account, Wetangula cited a deadly crash along the Kisumu-Chabera Road late Sunday night that claimed the lives of ten people. The incident occurred just hours after other accidents reported in various parts of the country had left nearly 20 people dead.

The Speaker conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedies, noting that the continued loss of innocent lives on Kenyan roads remains a matter of national concern.

He called on drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to strictly observe traffic regulations, while encouraging passengers to report reckless driving in order to help prevent further loss of life.

Wetangula's appeal comes as the National Council on the Administration of Justice is meeting to agree on measures aimed at improving road order during the festive season and beyond.

The meeting brings together the Judiciary, Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, National Police Service, National Transport and Safety Authority, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The agencies are expected to issue a joint communiqué to guide the public and motorists, especially during the high-traffic holiday period.

The National Transport and Safety Authority over the weekend advised motorists to plan their journeys between 6am and 6pm to enhance road safety and lower the risk of accidents.

NTSA says travelling during the day reduces exposure to night-time dangers such as poor visibility, driver fatigue and the higher likelihood of encountering impaired drivers.

Data from the authority shows a troubling rise in road fatalities in 2024, with Saturdays and evening hours emerging as the deadliest periods for road users.