Somalia: Somali PM's Office Accused of Facilitating Deportations of Somalis From Sweden

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister's Office has come under criticism after allegations emerged that it is helping facilitate the deportation of Somali nationals from Sweden, as Stockholm steps up enforcement of rejected asylum decisions.

The accusations surfaced amid growing scrutiny in Sweden over a return agreement with Somalia that allows the forced repatriation of Somali citizens whose asylum claims have been denied.

Critics say Somali government offices, including units linked to the prime minister's office, are cooperating closely with Swedish authorities to speed up documentation and clearance procedures needed for deportations.

Swedish media reports have suggested that development aid funds provided to Somalia were partly redirected to support administrative structures involved in processing returns, a move that has raised concerns among rights groups and opposition politicians.

Human rights advocates argue that Somalia's fragile security situation and weak institutions make forced returns unsafe and accuse Mogadishu of prioritising political and financial considerations over the welfare of its citizens abroad.

The Somali government has not issued a formal response to the allegations. However, sources close to the Prime Minister's Office say cooperation with Sweden is framed as technical coordination and insist it does not amount to endorsing or encouraging deportations.

Sweden has defended the return policy, saying Somalia has accepted dozens of deportees in recent years, including individuals with criminal convictions. Stockholm has also signalled it intends to link development assistance more closely to countries' willingness to accept nationals ordered to leave Sweden.

The controversy has fuelled debate within the Somali diaspora in Europe, with community groups calling on Mogadishu to publicly oppose forced returns and demand stronger protections for Somalis facing deportation.