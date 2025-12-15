Rwanda: Police Have Shown Title Ambitions, but Moussa Has One Concern

Police FC's impressive start to the Rwanda Premier League season has raised eyebrows, but head coach Ben Moussa admits one concern continues to trouble him despite the club's unbeaten run.

The law enforcers have gone 12 matches without defeat and currently sit top of the table with 26 points, emerging as genuine title contenders under the guidance of the Tunisian tactician.

Police have registered seven wins and five draws since the campaign kicked off and will look to extend their run when they visit Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium on December 20.

Goal-scoring dilemma

While Moussa boasts a wealth of attacking options -- including Lague Byiringiro, Ani Elijah, Didier Mugisha and Alain Bacca Kwitonda -- he remains dissatisfied with their output.

Police have scored just 12 goals in 12 matches; a return Moussa believes does not reflect the quality at his disposal. Instead, he credits his defenders for the club's success so far, having conceded only five goals this season.

"I'm not happy with the way we fail to score many goals in every game," Moussa admitted. "It's not good for us. We need to score more because sometimes you face teams that make it difficult to create chances. Our strikers must score when they get the opportunity."

Despite the concern, Moussa insists the team must remain focused and grounded as they push forward.

"We have been winning and drawing, and we need to stay on our feet and prepare in the best possible way for the next game," he said. "Now it is the same: we move on and go again."

Moussa acknowledged that maintaining their position at the summit will not be easy, with every opponent eager to end Police's run.

"We now have 26 points. We must continue to win our games to maintain our lead, but it is not easy," he noted. "No game will be easy for us because we are first in the standings. Every team will come looking to stop us."

The former APR FC coach is eager to write a new chapter by winning his first league title with Police FC -- a feat the club is yet to achieve despite claiming several domestic trophies.

With the season set to conclude in May, all eyes will be on Moussa to see whether he can turn Police's defensive solidity into a championship-winning campaign.