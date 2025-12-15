Rwanda: Al Ahly SC Crowned 2025 Wbla Champions As APR Claim Bronze

Al Ahly Sporting Club were crowned 2025 Women's Basketball League Africa (WBLA) champiodn after a dominant 77-51 victory over three-time winners Ferroviario de Maputo in Sunday's final in Cairo, Egypt.

Playing in front of a packed 3,000-seater Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports Hall, the Egyptian giants finally secured their maiden continental crown after falling short in the 2019 and 2024 finals -- both times against the same Mozambican opponents they overpowered this time.

The triumph also marked a historic milestone for head coach Tarek Abouzied , who became the first coach to win both Africa's men's and women's top-tier club titles having guided Al Ahly's men to continental glory at the same venue nine years ago.

Al Ahly set the tone early, racing to a 29-17 first-quarter lead and extending their advantage to as many as 27 points, holding a 19-point cushion at halftime. Although Ferroviario, coached by Nasir Sale, mounted a brief fightback to cut the deficit to 10 points (57-47) late in the third quarter, Al Ahly shut the door emphatically with a commanding 20-4 run in the final period.

Tournament standout Raneem Elgedawy once again delivered a stellar performance, leading Al Ahly to victory alongside Nadine Mohamed, with the duo combining for 47 points -- more than half of their team's total.

Elgedawy shot an impressive 11-for-18 from the floor, including two three-pointers, finishing with 29 points and 18 rebounds to register one of only two double-doubles in the final. She also added three steals and two assists for an efficiency rating of 39.

Mohamed produced the other double-double, contributing 18 points and 10 rebounds , while going a perfect 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. She added two assists and two steals for an efficiency rating of 19.

APR claim bronze

Earlier, APR secured the bronze medal after avenging their opening-game loss to ASC Ville de Dakar, edging the Senegalese side 90-84 in overtime in the third-place playoff.

The contest -- a repeat of last year's bronze-medal game -- followed a similar script, as the Rwandan champions recovered from a slow start to finish the tournament with a 5-1 record and claim a podium finish in just their second WBLA appearance.