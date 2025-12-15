Tanzania: Tributes Flood in for Former Yanga, TP Mazembe Winger

15 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

Dar es Salaam — TRIBUTES have flooded in following the death of former TP Mazembe, Young Africans and Leopards A' winger Chico Ushindi (29), who passed away on Saturday, in Lubumbashi after a brief illness.

JS Groupe Bazano and TP Mazembe both confirmed the heartbreaking news, while the Congolese Football Federation issued an official statement mourning the loss of the talented player.

Chico Ushindi was a product of the prestigious École de Football Moïse Katumbi, an academy renowned for producing top Congolese talent.

He began his professional career at CS Don Bosco before joining TP Mazembe in 2017. Known for his attacking flair and ability to operate down the right flank, Ushindi spent five seasons with the club, leaving a lasting impression on fans and teammates alike.

TP Mazembe paid tribute on their Instagram account, writing: "The TPM is in mourning. Following the death of Chico Ushindi Wa Kubanza, a former player trained at the École de Football Moïse Katumbi, the Chairman delivered a message full of emotion and pain.

Known to the club since the age of 10, Chico leaves the memory of an immense talent and a child of the large Mazembian family." In 2021, Ushindi joined Young Africans for a short spell during the 2021-22 seasons.

The club also paid tribute on social media, with a post reading: "Rest in peace Chico Ushindi." Several of Ushindi's former teammates expressed their grief online.

Mahlatse Makudubela wrote on Instagram: "May his soul rest in peace, he was a good guy." Other players, including Fiston Mayele, Khalid Aucho, Denis Nkane and Yacouba Songne, also shared messages of mourning, with many posting heartbroken emojis in response to Yanga SC's condolence post.

