Tanzania: Tanga Steps Up Digital Drive to Unlock Youth Economic Potential

Tanga — TANGA Region is positioning itself at the forefront of a digital transformation drive aimed at turning youth helplessness into productivity through improved access to finance, skills and economic opportunities.

The initiative took a practical step forward recently in Muheza District, where the government disbursed 250m/- in loans to 29 groups of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Speaking during the event, Tanga Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Batilda Burian, said the region is preparing to launch a Regional Youth Forum designed to ensure young people fully understand and benefit from the government's digitised 10 per cent local government loan scheme.

"We want to remove all barriers and ensure the youth can participate fully in these opportunities," Dr Burian said.

"Young people must understand how to apply for these loans, form sustainable groups and use digital tools that make the process transparent and accessible."

The forum is expected to bring together youth representatives from all councils, community development officers and key stakeholders to demystify application procedures, strengthen youth groups and promote responsible use of digital systems introduced under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dr Burian said digitalisation is addressing long-standing challenges such as misinformation, lack of guidance and perceptions that personal connections determine access to opportunities.

She reaffirmed the President's directive that the 10 per cent loans be issued transparently through digital platforms to eliminate favouritism and enhance accountability.

"Digital systems are opening doors. With proper guidance, young people can track applications online and hold institutions accountable," she said.

The Regional Commissioner noted that the President is already fulfilling several 100-day commitments, including expanding economic opportunities, attracting investment and widening access to loans for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

In Muheza, the loan disbursement followed the national allocation formula of four per cent for women, four per cent for youth and two per cent for persons with disabilities.

District Commissioner Ayoub Sebabili urged beneficiaries to ensure timely repayment to sustain the revolving fund.

"When funds are repaid on time, more groups benefit and more families improve their incomes," he said.

District Executive Director Dr Jumaa Mhina said youth mobilisation has improved significantly due to new outreach strategies.

"In the past we searched for youth with a torch. Now we go to them on the streets, in neighbourhoods and online to help them form viable groups," he said.

Dr Burian said the planned Regional Youth Forum will mark a turning point by combining mindset change with practical digital access.

She directed Community Development Officers to engage young people directly, both physically and digitally, offering guidance on loan access and group formation.