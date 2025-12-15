Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Shooting Stars, Abia Warriors Secure Crucial Away Victories

Shooting Stars and Abia Warriors grabbed a maximum of three points in Kano and Owerri

Shooting Stars and Abia Warriors strengthened their positions in the upper half of the Nigeria Premier Football League table after grinding out vital away wins on Matchday 17, as the title race and mid-table battle continued to tighten.

In Kano, Shooting Stars edged Barau FC 1-0, with Sodiq Ibrahim's ninth-minute strike proving decisive.

The early goal allowed the Ibadan side to manage the contest with discipline and maturity, securing maximum points on the road.

The victory takes Shooting Stars to 26 points from 17 matches, leaving them seventh on the standings and firmly within reach of the leading pack in a congested top half.

Abia Warriors also claimed a valuable away success, defeating Kun Khalifat FC 1-0. Suraju Lawal's late 81st-minute goal settled the contest and underlined Abia's growing reputation as one of the league's most resilient sides this season.

The three points lifted Abia Warriors to 27 points after 17 matches, placing them fourth on the table and keeping them firmly in the title conversation.

At the summit, Nasarawa United remain top with 31 points following a goalless draw away to Plateau United.

Rivers United sit just behind in second place, with 30 points, maintaining pressure due to having games in hand. Ikorodu City, who have been among the most consistent sides this campaign, occupy third with 28 points, keeping the top of the table tightly packed.

Niger Tornadoes recorded one of the most emphatic results of the weekend, thrashing El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0. Azeez Akintunde opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute before Rickson Mendos struck twice late on to seal a commanding home win.

Tornadoes now have 26 points from 17 matches and sit fifth, level on points with Rangers International and Shooting Stars.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United came from behind to beat Remo Stars 2-1. Victor Mbaoma gave the visitors an early lead, but second-half goals from Fabby Clark and Emo James turned the match in Bayelsa's favour.

The win moves Bayelsa United to 23 points, level with Warri Wolves and Enyimba, while Remo Stars remain 11th on 22 points.

Enyimba delivered a strong home performance in Aba, defeating Kwara United 3-1. Samuel Agu and a Chidera Michael brace secured the points for the People's Elephant, who climbed to eighth on 23 points, reinforcing the increasingly congested mid-table battle.

Elsewhere, Warri Wolves and Kano Pillars played out a scoreless draw, while Plateau United and Nasarawa United also shared the spoils in Jos.

Kano Pillars remain at the bottom of the table on 13 points, continuing to struggle at the foot of the standings.