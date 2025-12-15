Namibia: MVA Fund Pays Tribute to Paramedic Brian Low, Who Died Saving Drowning Children

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has paid tribute to Brian Low, the paramedic and emergency responder at Lifelink Henties Bay, who died while saving two children on Thursday.

"His courage and command to saving lives will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Low's family and friends during this difficult time," the fund says.

Low (60) drowned while saving two boys caught in a rip current at Henties Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Police inspector Serafine Kandjimi of the Erongo police says a young man (21) first tried to rescue the boys who were struggling in the water, but was overpowered by the current.

Emergency services, including Lifelink paramedics and the Henties Bay Municipality Traffic section, responded to assist, and the boys were brought to safety.

Low, who had entered the water during the rescue effort, did not make it out.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues, Henties Bay residents and members of the emergency response fraternity.

Juanita Gouws wrote on Facebook that Low had been "very helpful and kind", adding that she would never forget the lessons she learned from him during her time at the Henties Bay fire brigade.

Dion Thomas, a friend of Low's, described him as someone whose friendship, wisdom and companionship shaped many years of his life.

"Fly with the angels, Brian . . . Till we meet again, the Last Post has sounded," he wrote.

Code Red Medical Services said they were "lost for words", calling Low a leader, paramedic, fireman and frontline worker who remained an "angel to most in the time of need - even up to the bitter end".

Monarch Lifeguard owner Marthin Muyenga says the news has shaken the emergency services community.

He recalls working with Low during joint rescue demonstrations, describing him as a courageous responder who continually shared lifesaving skills.

"A courageous soul battling his final moments at that same unforgiving beach. He had tried to rescue three children caught in a violent rip current. This heartbreaking news has shaken all of us in the emergency response community," Munyenga says.

Low, a Zimbabwean national, spent years in local emergency services.

His colleagues say he leaves behind a legacy of service that shaped many young responders who learned from him.

