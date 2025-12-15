Kenya: Shaka Kariuki Ousted As Competition Authority Chair

15 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec - Shaka Kariuki has been removed as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) following a fresh presidential appointment.

In a gazette notice dated December 11, 2025, President William Ruto appointed Charles W. Mahinda as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the CAK Board for a three-year term, effective the same date.

The notice explicitly states that the appointment of Shaka Kariuki has been revoked, ending his tenure at the competition watchdog.

The appointment was made under Section 10(1)(a) of the Competition Act and Section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act.

Mahinda will now steer the Authority's board as Kenya continues to enforce competition law and market regulation across key sectors of the economy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.