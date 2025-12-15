Kenya: Shaka Kariuki Ousted As Competition Authority Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec - Shaka Kariuki has been removed as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) following a fresh presidential appointment.

In a gazette notice dated December 11, 2025, President William Ruto appointed Charles W. Mahinda as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the CAK Board for a three-year term, effective the same date.

The notice explicitly states that the appointment of Shaka Kariuki has been revoked, ending his tenure at the competition watchdog.

The appointment was made under Section 10(1)(a) of the Competition Act and Section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act.

Mahinda will now steer the Authority's board as Kenya continues to enforce competition law and market regulation across key sectors of the economy.