South Africa: Severe Storms to Hit Gauteng On Wednesday Night

15 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Monday and Tuesday will be okay but big storms are expected to hit mid-week.
  • Experts say a weak La Niña is causing all the rain we saw in November.

The week has started with a weather warning, but the worst is yet to come.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is already in place for parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

However, "Weather Hooligan" Juan-Dre Vorster says there will be a short break. Skies should clear up a bit on Monday and Tuesday with less rain expected.

But don't put the umbrella away just yet.

Vorster warns that things will change fast from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That is when severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit Gauteng hard.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says there is a 30% chance of storms over the central and eastern parts of the country.

This includes Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, the Free State and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Why is it so wet?

Thobela explains that we are in a "weak La Niña" season. In simple terms, this weather pattern usually brings lots of rain to our side of the world, The Citizen reported.

He says we can expect more afternoon storms throughout December and January.

It has already been a wild summer.

Some areas have seen more than 200mm of rain. In November, the weather was so extreme that three tornadoes were recorded in the Free State - one in Harrismith and two in Heilbron and Thaba Nchu.

The good news is that the weather should get better again by the weekend.

