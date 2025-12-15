Kenya: KNEC Warns Schools Against Publishing 'Fake' and 'Misleading' Kjsea Results Analysis

Nairobi — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has cautioned schools against what it termed "misleading the public with fake and inaccurate" analyses of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results, following the release of the first-ever outcomes under the new Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

In a statement, KNEC said some schools were circulating fabricated results analyses that wrongly assign aggregate scores and school mean scores--practices that do not exist under KJSEA.

"We urge schools to stop misleading the public with fake and inaccurate KJSEA results analysis,"

KNEC said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Unlike the former system, KJSEA does not provide an aggregate score. This is because the Competency-Based Curriculum is about nurturing individual potential, not ranking learners."

The examinations body explained that under the new system, each subject is assessed independently and learner achievement is reported using performance levels rather than total marks.

"This approach ensures that a child's excellence in one subject is not overshadowed by weaker performance in another. There is, therefore, no school mean score as depicted in the fake analysis being circulated," KNEC added.

The warning comes days after the Ministry of Education released the inaugural KJSEA results on December 11, marking a decisive break from the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), which graded learners out of 500 marks.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the new assessment framework provides a more holistic picture of learners' abilities, strengths, and interests.

"The KJSEA goes beyond traditional examinations. It focuses on identifying learners' strengths, aptitudes, and interests, ensuring that every child is placed in an environment where they can excel and realise their full potential," Ogamba said.

Under KJSEA, learners are graded using four main performance levels: Exceeding Expectation, Meeting Expectation, Approaching Expectation, and Below Expectation.

Each level is further subdivided into two, creating an eight-point scale from 1 to 8, with 8 being the highest.

According to the Ministry, the system is designed to clearly distinguish exemplary performance from average outcomes and to guide learners' progression into appropriate senior school pathways.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Preliminary analysis of the results shows strong performance in Creative Arts and Sports, where 96.84 per cent of learners attained Approaching Expectation 2 or above.

Agriculture followed closely at 96.24 per cent, while Kiswahili recorded 93.11 per cent.

However, Mathematics and Kenyan Sign Language emerged as areas of concern, with only 32.44 per cent and 22.14 per cent of learners, respectively, meeting or exceeding expectations.

The results will also inform placement into senior school pathways.

Of the 1,130,459 learners who sat for the 2025 KJSEA, 59.09 per cent demonstrated potential for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), 46.52 per cent for Social Sciences, and 48.73 per cent for Arts and Sports.

Learners and parents can access results online via the KNEC portal using the assessment number and a registered name, or through SMS by sending the assessment number to 22263 at a cost of Sh30 per message.

Ogamba said the release of the results represents a milestone in Kenya's education reform agenda.

"This marks the first time Kenya is moving away from rote-based examinations toward a system that values competence, creativity, and individual potential," he said.

"Our goal is to ensure that every learner's potential is recognised and nurtured for success in senior school and beyond."