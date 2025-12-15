Namibia: Muha Vows Disciplined, People-Focused National Council

Re-elected National Council chairperson Lukas Muha has pledged to uphold the decorum of the House, strengthen the council's constitutional mandate and provide firm leadership as the seventh National Council begins its five-year term.

Muha, who is the councillor for the Mankumpi constituency in the Kavango West region, also served as the chairperson for the National Council between 2020 and 2025.

He has been unopposed in the regional council elections since 2015 when he first contested for the constituency.

Speaking after his re-election during the swearing-in ceremony of new members on Friday, Muha said he accepts the responsibility with seriousness and a commitment to serve the nation with integrity.

"This renewed mandate is not merely a personal privilege, but a solemn responsibility to serve our nation with integrity, diligence and unwavering commitment," Muha said.

Muha committed himself to fully executing the National Council's constitutional responsibilities of representation, legislation and oversight, while ensuring order and respect in parliamentary proceedings.

"As a chairperson, I solemnly promise to undertake the constitutional mandate of this council of representation, legislation and oversight with seriousness and dedication. I will safeguard the decorum of this House, ensuring that our debates remain respectful, constructive and focused on advancing the interests of all Namibians," he added.

He further pledged to lead a council that remains responsive and relevant, building on the work of previous terms while strengthening institutional cooperation.

"Together, we will build on the foundations laid by those who came before us, ensuring that the National Council remains responsive and relevant."

Muha said collaboration with the National Assembly and other organs of state will be prioritised, alongside deeper engagement with regional councils.

"In achieving this, we are expected to collaborate with other institutions such as our sister house, the National Assembly and other organs of state. In the same vein, we are expected to expand on our already existing symbiotic relationship with all regional councils," he said.

He also committed to using existing institutional tools to guide the work of the council, including the legacy report of the sixth National Council, the Constitution and other governing frameworks.

"The report should serve not only as a compass but also as an institutional archive."

Looking ahead to the legislative agenda, Muha assured members that the council will be prepared to process bills referred from the National Assembly, urging early preparation.

"Several bills have been introduced at the National Assembly and will soon be referred to us."

He cited the mental health bill, regional council amendment bill, land bill and public enterprises governance amendment bill as among those expected before the council.

Muha reaffirmed his commitment to leadership that reflects the will of the people and promotes unity within the House.

"May our work in this House reflect the hopes and aspirations of every Namibian. May we continue to serve with humility, wisdom while in unity."

The Windhoek West constituency councillor was elected as the vice chairperson of the National Council.

