Namibia: Transport Minister Nekundi Condemns 'Illegal' Taxi Fare Hikes

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi has condemned taxi operators hiking public passenger fares without the legally required Road Transportation Board approval, calling it a violation of the rule of law.

Nekundi in a press statement released on Friday says he has learnt "with disappointment" that certain public passenger carrier permit holders had adjusted taxi fares without following the legally prescribed procedure.

"Namibia is established as a sovereign, secular, democratic and unitary State founded upon the principles of democracy, the rule of law and justice for all," he says, adding that all citizens and service providers are expected to comply with the country's legal framework, beginning with the Constitution.

He says the Road Transportation Act of 1977 mandates the Road Transportation Board to regulate public passenger transport, including the consideration and approval of taxi fare adjustments.

While the act allows permit holders to increase tariffs by up to 10% following a fuel price hike, such increases must be applied for within 10 days after implementation.

"The rule of law protects us from abuse of power through checks and balances and guarantees fundamental rights," Nekundi says, noting that non-compliance compromises justice and fairness for all Namibians.

He further cautions that the Road Transportation Board has the authority to suspend or withdraw permits where operators fail to comply with permit conditions.

In light of the reported violations, the minister urges operators who have increased fares without authorisation to "rectify this matter and cease this practice with immediate effect".

Members of the public affected by unauthorised fare hikes are encouraged to report such cases to the ministry or the Road Transportation Board secretariat under the Roads Authority for investigation.

Complainants are requested to provide the operator's name and address, vehicle registration number, proof of payment and a written complaint.

Nekundi says the public's cooperation would be "greatly appreciated" to ensure the matter is addressed and corrected.

