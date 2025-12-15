Namibia Win the Abner Trophy At Region 5 Champs

Namibia won the Abner Trophy after obtaining the most points overall at the Region 5 Gymnastics Championships that finished in Windhoek on 11 December.

The trophy was sponsored by the former president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, Abner Xoagub.

Namibia won a total of 139 podium placements, while South Africa came second with 131.

In the Rhythmic Gymnastics competition Namibia finished first overall after securing 47 podium spots across individual, apparatus and group events while South Africa came second with 32 podium spots.

"One of the newer FIG disciplines, Gymnastics for All, was also held, which promotes inclusivity by allowing large group performances (6-20 participants) judged on choreography, synchronisation, creativity, and presentation," the Namibia Gymastics Federation said in a press release.

Zimbabwe claimed first place, Botswana second and Namibia third.

Day three began with the Parkour Speed Run event, another emerging discipline offering accessible entry for countries with limited resources. Teams navigated obstacle courses at high speed, with Namibia taking first place, followed by Zimbabwe.

The day continued with Trampoline and Tumbling events, including Eurotramp (individual and synchro), Double Mini Trampoline, Mini Tramp, and Tumbling series. Spectators were treated to breathtaking height, difficulty, and precision, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the venue.

Namibia once again delivered strong performances, achieving 44 podium placements across individual and team events, while South Africa came second with 41 podium spots.

The final day featured Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) and Men's Artistic Gymnastics competitions, with the women competing on the Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault and Balance Beam, while the men competed on the High Bar, Rings, Parallel Bars, Pommel Horse/Mushroom, Floor, Vault (Pommel Horse for juniors and seniors.

South Africa made a clean sweep in the MAG as well as WAG individual as well as team categories, with a total of 58 podium spots, while Namibia came second with 44.

"The Region 5 Championships stand out as one of Namibia Gymnastic Federation's proudest achievements this year. Namibia looks forward to hosting the event again in four years' time and remains committed to welcoming future international gymnastics competitions to our shores," the NGF said.

