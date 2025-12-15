Namibia: NPC Director General Admits Government Cannot Track Jobs Created

The government has no system to accurately track how many jobs have been created since the new administration took office.

National Planning Commission director general Kaire Mbuende, speaking during a general meeting with the Namibia Statistics Agency, said the current way of recording employment is fragmented and unreliable.

"I was asked to provide comprehensive statistics on employment created since the new administration took office. This task proved extremely difficult since employment data is scattered across multiple sectors and institutions," Mbuende said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, employment information is spread across ministries, agencies and sectors, with no centralised system to monitor or report on job creation.

Mbuende added that this fragmentation makes it difficult for the government to make informed policy decisions.

"This fragmentation must be addressed.

We need a system that centralises employment monitoring and reporting," said Mbuende.

He added that Namibia lags behind international standards and that in many countries labour market indicators are released every three months.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.