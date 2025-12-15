Namibia: Tax Updates - It's Common to Hear Industries Complain That Certain Parts of Their Operations Are Over-Taxed

It's common to hear industries complain that certain parts of their operations are over-taxed or that they don't receive fair deductions. But here's the reality: complaints alone rarely change anything.

The good news? Industries can formally propose amendments to the Ministry of Finance or NamRA, usually through their industry bodies as long as those proposals reflect economic realities and are well-justified.

So instead of just talking about it at conferences, work through your industry association and help shape the tax rules that shape your business.

- Update by Lazarus Amukeshe, Hdip Tax

