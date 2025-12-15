Namibia: Plus-Size Pageant Fights Body Shaming

Entries have officially opened for Miss Curvylicious Namibia 2026, a new pageant dedicated to celebrating authentic African beauty and combating body shaming.

Scheduled to take place in October 2026, the competition invites Namibian women aged 20 to 50 who wear a clothing size 36 or larger to step into the spotlight.

Stanley Mareka, the founder of Equipped Performance Arts, is spearheading the initiative. He views the platform as a crucial vehicle for uncovering role models who can inspire confidence in the next generation.

"The pageant is for women who are considered 'plus size' by society; to appreciate inner beauty and find role models for young girls," he says.

He says the event is designed to move beyond standard beauty norms, focusing instead on advocacy and character.

"It is a pageantry for stage and ramp walking to share everyone's advocacy and empower the powerless regarding body shaming in the community," Mareka says.

He was previously the director for Miss Plus Size Namibia and the head judge of the Miss Curvylicious South Africa pageant.

He believes it is time for Namibia to solidify its own standing in this specific category of pageantry.

"Namibia needs to be part of international engagement, but we must establish our own queen," he says.

The responsibilities of the titleholder will extend well beyond the stage. The winner is expected to drive community development and promote wellness.

"The winner will reach communities through outreach activities and visit old-age homes . . . She will inspire fitness and a healthy lifestyle," Mareka says.

Prospective contestants are required to submit a registration fee of N$100 and an entry fee of N$800.

Proof of payment and photos can be submitted via WhatsApp.

The stakes are high, with the winner set to receive N$6 000. The first runner-up will be awarded N$3 000, while the second runner-up will take home N$2 000.

"The pageant is held to extract positivity in women's pride and create pathways for girls," Mareka says.

