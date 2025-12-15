Tanzania: Rita to Issue Birth Certificates Within 48 Hours

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, has launched a new programme by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) that will enable birth certificates to be issued within 48 working hours through the use of modern technology.

The initiative, which was officially launched in Dar es Salaam, is aimed at speeding up the delivery of birth registration services and improving access to essential documents for citizens.

Launching the programme, Dr Homera urged RITA to implement the initiative with professionalism, noting that the agency has sufficient experience and institutional capacity to successfully achieve its objectives.

He said the programme is part of the implementation of directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who directed that birth certificates should be issued within 48 working hours.

"The system we have launched today is an implementation of the President's directive to ensure timely issuance of birth certificates, enabling citizens to access other important services that depend on this document," Dr Homera said.

He explained that the application process will be straightforward, provided applicants submit all required supporting documents, including letters from local government authorities, hospital records and confirmations from religious institutions such as churches and mosques.

Dr Homera also commended RITA for its achievements, noting that by November 25 this year, the agency had issued 11.5 million birth certificates.

According to RITA statistics, a total of 20 million Tanzanians had been registered by November 2025, compared to only 205,000 people registered in 2004.

In a related development, the minister urged RITA to continue effectively supervising institutions under its mandate and to strengthen public education on estate writing and inheritance management to prevent unnecessary disputes in society.

On his part, RITA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Frank Kanyusi, said demand for birth certificates remains high and that the new initiative will help reduce congestion at public service points.

"RITA is the first institution to provide official identification to a Tanzanian immediately after birth. The birth certificate is a crucial document for identifying a child as a Tanzanian and for accessing key services such as passports and other legal requirements," he said.

Mr Kanyusi added that as of November 25 this year, RITA had registered more than one million marriages, over 12,000 deaths, alongside various administrative and digital system improvements.

One of beneficiaries, Ms Fatuma Saidi, said she received her child's birth certificate within 48 working hours, something she had not anticipated.

"I expected to receive the certificate after two or three weeks, but I was surprised to be informed within 48 hours that it was ready," she said.