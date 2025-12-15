Tanzania: Mwinyi Rallies Worshipers to Uphold Peace, Unity

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has reiterated that there is no alternative to peace, urging religious leaders to continue safeguarding harmony as a cornerstone of national development.

Dr Mwinyi said a country devoid of peace cannot achieve meaningful progress, calling on faith leaders to consistently preach unity and peaceful coexistence to enable Zanzibar and the nation at large to advance socioeconomically.

He made the remarks after joining Muslim worshippers for Friday prayers at Muhammad (SAW) Mosque in Mwanakwerekwe, Urban West Region.

Reflecting on the sermon, which focused on friendship, President Mwinyi underscored the importance of young people choosing good friends grounded in strong values and proper upbringing.

He also urged parents and guardians to closely guide and monitor their children to shield them from negative influences.

Dr Mwinyi noted that modern avenues for forming friendships, particularly through social media, require young people to be more thoughtful and discerning in selecting companions who uphold moral values and positive behaviour.

The khatib delivering the sermon emphasised that it is the responsibility of believers to choose friends who guide them towards righteous deeds, good character and upright conduct.

In a related message, Zanzibar's Second VicePresident, Alhajj Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, commended residents of Bweleo and Zanzibaris in general for preserving peace throughout the General Election period.

Alhajj Hemed made the remarks while greeting worshippers after Friday prayers at Taqwa Mosque in Bweleo, Magharibi "B" District, Unguja.

He described peace as a shared national responsibility that concerns every Zanzibari who loves the country and wishes to see it achieve greater development.

The Second Vice-President said the peace enjoyed in Zanzibar is a precious legacy handed down by the nation's founders, stressing that it is the duty of every citizen to protect and cherish it for the benefit of both present and future generations.

He added that no country can attain sustainable development without peace and stability, regardless of political differences and urged citizens to continue educating and mobilising one another on the importance of peace and tranquillity across economic, political and social spheres.

Alhajj Hemed said this call is particularly important as the government continues to implement major development projects across the islands.

He further assured citizens that the government remains ready to cooperate fully with Zanzibaris and Tanzanians at large to ensure national development goals are achieved as planned.