Tanzania: Zanzibar Ministers Pledge Faster, Accountable Implementation of Presidential Directives

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Ministers and Deputy Ministers have pledged to strengthen accountability and accelerate the implementation of government programmes in line with directives issued by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The commitment was made during a high-level leadership training programme held at the IIT Madras Hall in Bweleo, where participants underscored the importance of fast-tracking development projects, improving supervision of public servants and enhancing efficiency in government performance.

Leaders who attended the training said it had strengthened their capacity, sharpened their understanding of leadership responsibilities and renewed their commitment to ethical and lawful execution of government duties.

Speaking after the training, Minister of State in the President's Office - State House, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, said the programme had helped align senior leaders around a common approach to implementing government directives.

"The President's guidance requires us to work with speed, accountability and a results-oriented mindset. This training has enabled us to reflect on how to translate those directives into practical action," Dr Saada said.

Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, said the training focused on improving public sector performance.

"We were emphasised on effective human resource management, the use of data in decision-making and accelerating development projects so citizens can see tangible results," she said.

Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Khadija Salum Ali, said the programme enhanced leaders' understanding of their legal and ethical obligations, particularly for newly appointed leaders.

"A leader must be a role model of discipline, transparency and integrity. This training has strengthened our ability to serve according to public leadership ethics," she said.

Permanent Secretaries who attended the training said the knowledge gained would enhance unity, cooperation and accountability across government institutions.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Community Development, Gender and Children, Abeida Rashid Abdallah, said the programme equipped leaders with new approaches to collective action. "Cooperation and unity are the foundation of effective government.

This training has strengthened our ability to work together to deliver quality services," she said. Similarly, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Youth, Employment and Empowerment, Ms Salama Mbarouk Khatib, said leaders must match the President's trust with full commitment.

"Efficiency in government depends on discipline, accountability and teamwork," she said.

The induction training was organised by the Institute of Public Administration Zanzibar (IPA) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), covering nine topics including leadership ethics, resultsbased management and strategic performance.