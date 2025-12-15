Tanzania: 26 Singida Heart Patients Referred to BMH

Dodoma — TWENTY-SIX out of 176 patients diagnosed with heart conditions have been referred to the Dodoma-based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) following a fiveday cardiac outreach camp jointly conducted by BMH and Singida Regional Referral Hospital, which concluded recently.

Speaking at the closure of the camp, Head of the Cardiology Department and Consultant Cardiologist at BMH, Dr John Meda, said the response from patients was overwhelming, with the exercise achieving its intended objective of bringing specialist services closer to the people.

"The turnout was very encouraging, and we managed to achieve our goal of serving the community. We attended to 176 patients. We thank the leadership for organising and coordinating with us so well," Dr Meda said.

Ms Irene Tandu, a parent of a child who was referred to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital for further treatment, expressed her determination to ensure her child completes the recommended care.

"I thank the doctors for examining my child and informing me that he has a hole in the heart. They gave us medication and advised us to go to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital so that my child can complete treatment and fully recover. I will take my child there as instructed," she said.

Benjamin Mkapa Hospital continues to strengthen the capacity of hospitals in the central zone to provide specialised medical services, particularly in the treatment of heart diseases.

Recently, BMH specialists were dispatched to Singida Region for a special medical camp targeting the screening and treatment of heart diseases for both children and adults.

The camp was conducted through collaboration between the Dodoma-based hospital and Singida Regional Referral Hospital.

Speaking during the launch of the camp, Mr Rayhan Mbisso, Acting Assistant Director of Training and Mobile Services and head of the delegation, said the team included specialist cardiologists for both children and adults.

"We have come with heart specialists for adults and children. This provides a great opportunity for Singida residents to undergo heart screening and receive appropriate treatment. The services will run for five consecutive days starting today," Mr Mbisso said.

On his part, Dr David Mwasota, Acting Medical Officer in Charge of Singida Regional Referral Hospital, welcomed the specialists and cardiac experts from Benjamin Mkapa Hospital.