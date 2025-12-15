Uganda: Security Blockades At Bulange Disrupt Traffic, Stall Kabaka's Convoy

Heavy deployment of police and military personnel blocked all major roads leading to Bulange, Mengo, on Monday as National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu met the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

The security operation caused widespread disruption in and around Mengo, with several roads sealed off hours before the meeting.

The blockades restricted access to Bulange and significantly affected traffic flow and movement within the area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a notable incident, the convoy of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, was temporarily stalled due to the road closures.

The Kabaka also did not use the Nantawetwa junction, a traditional route along the Royal Mile leading to the Lubiri, after a Police truck was reportedly parked across the road, effectively blocking passage.

The developments sparked criticism from several political leaders, including Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke.

Nambooze condemned the actions of the security forces, accusing police of violating Buganda cultural norms and traditions under the guise of controlling supporters of Kyagulanyi.

She described the blocking of royal routes as unacceptable, arguing that cultural institutions and symbols should be respected and insulated from partisan political activities.

Despite the heavy security presence and disruptions, Kyagulanyi's meeting with the Katikkiro proceeded as planned.

The engagement comes ahead of his expected campaign activities later in the day in Rubaga Division.