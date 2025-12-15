Uganda: Buikwe 'Buganda Ku Museveni' Rally Exposes Growing Frustration With NRM Over Unmet Promises

Tensions between Buikwe residents and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) came into sharp focus during a "Buganda ku Museveni" rally at Nyenga Playground, as locals used the event to air long-standing grievances against the government.

The rally, intended to mobilise support for President Yoweri Museveni, instead became a platform for residents to express frustration over unfulfilled promises, with land evictions, electricity shortages and stalled development funds dominating the discussion.

One of the most emotive issues raised was land evictions, particularly on public land around Lake Victoria.

Several residents complained that families had lost their livelihoods due to forced evictions, accusing the government of failing to curb land grabbing.

"We are being evicted from our land, and nothing is being done about it," one resident said. "How can we trust a government that allows this to happen?"

Electricity shortages also featured prominently, with residents questioning why large parts of Buikwe remain off the national grid despite the district hosting power generation facilities.

Persistent blackouts, they said, have disrupted households and local businesses.

"We have power plants here, but we suffer blackouts. How is that possible?" another resident asked.

Concerns were also raised over the Presidential Development Model (PDM), which was launched to boost household incomes and local economic activity. Several speakers said the funds had not reached intended beneficiaries.

"The money was supposed to help us, but it hasn't reached us. Where is it going?" asked resident Rashid Kabonge.

Responding to the complaints, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who represented the Buganda caucus within the NRM, acknowledged the electricity challenges and said government was working on solutions, including plans to construct new substations in the district.

However, her assurances were met with scepticism from sections of the crowd, many of whom said similar promises had been made in the past without tangible results.

Buikwe Woman MP Diana Mutasingwa received some praise for her advocacy in education and health services, though she conceded that broader development in the district has been constrained by poor power connectivity.

She urged residents to overwhelmingly support President Museveni in the 2026 elections, arguing that a renewed mandate would strengthen her ability to lobby for Buikwe's needs.

In her closing remarks, Nankabirwa appealed for patience, insisting that government interventions would eventually bring change.

But for many residents, uncertainty remains over whether the NRM will finally deliver on its pledges.

The visit comes amid growing political competition in Buikwe, where the National Unity Platform has been gaining support by tapping into dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

The 2021 elections already signalled a shift, with many voters backing the opposition in search of change.

Political observers say unless the NRM addresses the district's key concerns, Buikwe could tilt further towards opposition parties in future elections.