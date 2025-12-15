Uganda: NIMD Country Director Urges Inclusivity, Non-Violence Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) has reiterated its commitment to fostering political dialogue and safeguarding democratic principles ahead of the 2026 general presidential and parliamentary elections, emphasising inclusivity, institutional accountability, and a violence-free electoral environment.

Speaking during NBS Morning Breeze on Monday, Primus Atukwatse Bahiigi, the Country Director of NIMD, revealed that the organisation will not be applying to observe the forthcoming elections, noting that its strategic focus remains on strengthening dialogue among political actors rather than election observation.

"We didn't apply to observe these elections. We are more focused on fostering dialogue," he said.

Bahiigi underscored the importance of understanding Uganda's evolving electorate, pointing out that a significant portion of voters in 2026 will have no lived experience of the country prior to 1986.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The majority of the voters in 2026 have not known the country before 1986. They have only experienced elections under the NRM regime," he noted, adding that this reality places a greater responsibility on institutions and political actors to uphold democratic standards.

Bahiigi stressed that equitable access to the electorate is fundamental to credible elections, warning against any practices that restrict candidates' engagement with voters.

"The candidates' access to the population is very key. There shouldn't be any candidate denied access to the population," he said.

On electoral preparedness, the NIMD Country Director referenced assurances from the Electoral Commission (EC), which has indicated it received its full requested budget for the first time.

"The EC said that for the first time, they have been given 100 percent of the budget they asked for. I expect them to have no excuses this time," he said.

Bahiigi cautioned that electoral violence would severely undermine the credibility of the polls, asserting that violence inherently skews the process in favor of particular interests.

"If we experience violence, then the electoral process will cease to be credible or free and fair because violence benefits some people," he said.

Addressing security arrangements during elections, Bahiigi emphasised the need for clear institutional leadership, arguing that the police should remain at the forefront of election security operations.

"The police can only invite the sister agencies to support during elections, but they should take leadership. We shouldn't let the military take over the roles of police," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bahiigi also raised concerns about public financial management, particularly the recurring use of supplementary budgets despite limited implementation of approved activities.

"You pass a budget in June, but by September, we are asking for a supplementary budget, although most of the activities set out in the budget haven't been done," Bahiigi said.

Bahiigi's remarks come amid heightened public debate over electoral reforms, security sector conduct, and institutional accountability with just a month to the January 15, 2026 elections.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue, democratic culture, and peaceful political competition in Uganda.