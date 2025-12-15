Botswana: BW's Anti-Corruption Ranking Declines

15 December 2025
The Patriot (Gaborone)
By Kitso Ramono Majaha

Botswana's once-celebrated reputation as one of Africa's least corrupt nations is slipping, prompting renewed calls for the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) to be granted full autonomy and prosecutorial muscle. This comes amid government admissions that corruption is weakening institutions, breeding inequality, and eroding public trust.

Officiating at the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration in Gaborone, Minister for State President Moeti Mohwasa acknowledged that Botswana's global anti-corruption standing has deteriorated in recent years, a trend he said the government is determined to reverse through structural reforms.

