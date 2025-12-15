Botswana: Civil Society, Unions Warn Govt

15 December 2025
The Patriot (Gaborone)
By Kitso Ramono Majaha

Civil society organizations, trade unions and faith-based groups have warned that they will dragthe Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government to court if it proceeds with the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 14 of 2025 without initiating a fully people-driven review process.

Speaking at a public lecture on the constitutional review process by Justice Oagile Dingake, Justice of the National and Supreme Courts of Papua New Guinea, organised by BOCONGO endorsed by five major national bodies, the Director of the Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (BOCONGO), Kutlo Lelentle said the coalition has already engaged the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, to register their concerns.

