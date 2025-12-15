Uganda: Kirarira, Aganyira Crowned in Style At MTN Grand Tee of Tees At Entebbe Club

Entebbe — The air and atmosphere at East Africa's oldest golf facility, Entebbe Club, were electric and dazzling as the season on the course concluded at the weekend

On a night that had a moment of fireworks for the 209 golfers and various guests, Saidi Kirarira and Esther Aganyira were crowned the winners of the club's Order of Merit (OOM).

Kirarira, claimed back to back OOM wins with a score of 543 nett from his best 8 rounds while Aganyira, was claiming her first OOM award with her 537 over 8 of her best.

MTN, Uganda which has a partnership with Entebbe at the same time opened the renovated clubhouse facilities on Friday with pomp and glamour, and present was company's chief executive officer, Slyvia Mulinge and Uganda Breweries' chief financial director Josephine Njoroge.

On the course Alan Muhereza, was the best Golfer in Group A with a score of 68 nett while Group B was claimed by Philemon Akatuhurira with 67 nett.

Matthias Kalule, was winner Group C with 66 nett. Barbara Kiwanuka, was the Ladies Overall winner with a card score of 64 nett.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union President Rita Apell, was Ladies winner Group A with 73 nett while Charity Tushabomwe, was winner Group B 70 nett.

The Seniors award was won by Tony Kisadha, with a card score of 71 nett while the Guest award was taken by Ntombi Kejem with 55 nett.

The guests and winners where entertained by show by dancehall singer Sheebah Karungi and Kenneth Mugabi.

Co-sponsors of this event were Cfao Motors, Castle Lite, WtW and MTN Momo together with Fenon Events and Johnnie Walker